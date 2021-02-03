The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Alex Cordero

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming to the mid-40s by the afternoon.

Friday: Rain and breezy conditions expected. Highs in the 40s, with temperatures cooling to the 30s late. A rain/snow mix possible for pockets that may fall to the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow possible. Temperatures in the 30s in the morning and near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday: Snow showers possible. High: 32.

Early next week: Considerable cold is looking likely, with lows well below freezing and daytime high temperatures also struggling to get to 32 degrees. Temperatures will slowly warm up by the middle of next week.

— Alex Cordero, Meteorologist, WCHS (ABC 8) / WVAH (FOX 11)

