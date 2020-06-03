Showers and storms increase again for the end of this week.
After a pleasant five-straight-day dry spell around here, showers and storms are on the increase once again as a cold front sags in from the north. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday, with some localized downpours...but in between we should see enough sun to push temperatures to around 83 muggy degrees.
More showers and storms are likely Friday as that front hangs just to our north before pushing south Friday night. We’ll see a high of 86.
Clouds and a few lingering showers are possible Saturday before we clear out. It will be less humid, although still warm with a high of 84.
Sunday looks very nice with sunshine and a high of 84 with low humidity. Heat and humidity look to return early next week as another ridge of high pressure takes hold. Temperatures will reach around 90 Monday and lower 90s Tuesday with sunshine.