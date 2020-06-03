Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Showers and storms increase again for the end of this week.

After a pleasant five-straight-day dry spell around here, showers and storms are on the increase once again as a cold front sags in from the north. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday, with some localized downpours...but in between we should see enough sun to push temperatures to around 83 muggy degrees.

More showers and storms are likely Friday as that front hangs just to our north before pushing south Friday night. We’ll see a high of 86.

Clouds and a few lingering showers are possible Saturday before we clear out. It will be less humid, although still warm with a high of 84.

Sunday looks very nice with sunshine and a high of 84 with low humidity. Heat and humidity look to return early next week as another ridge of high pressure takes hold. Temperatures will reach around 90 Monday and lower 90s Tuesday with sunshine.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.