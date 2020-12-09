Winter will relax its grip for a few days.
The coldest, snowiest December in ten years will take a break for the end of our week and start of the weekend. High pressure will build across the East Coast, with winds turning southerly. This will lead to both more sunshine and warmer temperatures, especially for the afternoons.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. After a chilly start, we’ll recover to around 50 degrees in the afternoon.
Friday will be even warmer, with sunshine and a southwest breeze pushing us to 60 degrees for the first time in a couple of weeks!
We’ll remain mild Saturday but with increasing clouds and then some afternoon and evening rain developing along with gusty winds. We’ll see temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s, so nothing wintry is expected. This is thanks to an area of low pressure tracking through the Great Lakes, and that system will push a cold front through here Saturday night.
Because of that frontal passage, Sunday will be breezy and chillier with high temperatures in the 40s. Some rain and snow showers are likely off and on through the day.
A few flurries may linger Monday with a high of 45. After that temperatures should recover to around 50 Tuesday before another front brings a rain chance Wednesday.