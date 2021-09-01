We’ll see a cooler and drier pattern to close the work week, warming back up into the weekend.
The remnant system of Ida was strong enough to bring in some cooler and drier air to close the work week. It will feel fall-like Thursday, with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be struggling to get out of the 70s by Thursday afternoon and evening. We will be cool Thursday night, with overnight lows falling into the 50s for most.
We keep this cooler and drier trend for Friday, with high temperatures only in the upper 70s and low 80s. Anticipate plenty of sunshine and dry conditions throughout the day on Friday. Low temperatures Friday night will once again fall into the 50s.
We will begin to gradually warm back up into the weekend, with highs returning into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Even with the warmer temperatures, precipitation chances will remain low for the weekend. Low temperatures this weekend will be in the low 60s.
We will remain mainly quiet into early next week, with highs in the 80s.
