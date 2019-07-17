The hottest weather of the summer is coming up for this weekend
The remnants of former Hurricane Barry is approaching our region. More cloud cover and increased shower and thunder chances will arrive Wednesday as what's left of Barry tracks to our north. The added clouds should keep temps down a bit with a high of 87, although it will remain very muggy.
Those remnants depart Thursday with sunshine returning along with 90-degree heat. Once again, we're looking at a heat index in the mid 90s.
As hot as Thursday will feel, Friday and Saturday promise to be worse. A ridge will build across the Ohio Valley into Saturday, sending a blowtorch of hot, humid air into our region. Temperatures will reach around 95 degrees Saturday and Sunday but with high humidity, it will feel like 100 to 105 both days. That means you want to slow it down and drink lots of water and try not to exert yourself.
Storm chances appear small Friday and Saturday, although it's possible a complex of storms moves out of the northwest Saturday night. Either way, Sunday should feature better chances for scattered storms as temperatures again reach around 92.
Storms will be more likely Monday and Tuesday with a cold front approaching. While this does bring better rain chances, it will also bring some relief from the brutal heat, with highs falling into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with humidity falling off by mid-week as well.
- Douglass Harlow, chief meteorologist WCHS/WVAH