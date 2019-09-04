Hurricane Dorian remains well to our south and east with no impact for our area late this week.
Instead, refreshing air behind a cold front responsible for steering Dorian northeast along the coast will set up over our region. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with lower humidity and a high of 82.
Friday looks like a winner with lots of sunshine and a high around 80. Hard to top that heading into the upcoming weekend...but Saturday may be pretty close. We'll see sunshine and a high of 82.
A weak front may produce a scattered shower or storm Sunday but even here it appears to be mainly dry. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
With that front washing out, we'll likely turn a bit warmer into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a bit more humidity. Isolated afternoon storms are possible.
- Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH