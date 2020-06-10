Cooler weather is returning into this weekend.
Our recent spell of 90 degree weather is broken starting Thursday as a cold front moves to our east. Any early showers will give way to clearing and lower humidity with a high around 80 degrees.
Friday may feature a shower chance as a secondary front slides through. Temperatures will reach around 82.
Behind that secondary front even cooler weather settles in for our weekend. Expect intervals of clouds and sun Saturday with a high of 75.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 78.
Temperatures should hold in the 70s early next week with a chance at scattered showers on occasion.