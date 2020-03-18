Spring officially begins on Thursday and it will feel like it with temperatures soaring into the mid 70s with gusty winds and some sunshine at times. A developing low pressure system to our west will push a cold front closer to us, which could mean some passing showers and storms during the day...but the better chance will be Thursday night into Friday.
Temperatures will reach the 70s Friday as that cold front crosses with another round of storms. Those should exit to our south by evening as it turns windy and cooler.
Saturday will feature intervals of clouds and sun and perhaps a stray shower or spotty drizzle. It will be much chillier than recent days with a high of 46.
Sunday looks quiet, but seasonably chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. After a cold start, we’ll recover to a high of 50.
We’ll begin to turn milder again early next week with temperatures climbing back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. A brief passing shower can’t be ruled out either day.