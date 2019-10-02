We will endure one more scorcher before a pattern change sets up and it finally starts feeling more like fall.
Our run of 90-degree weather will come to an end after Thursday, but we’ll reach a high of 92 in the afternoon with some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by late in the day ahead of the cold front.
Unfortunately, while this front won’t bring much in the way of needed rainfall, it will cool temperatures down substantially Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a fall-like feel with a high around 70 degrees to end the week.
We’ll warm up a bit more this weekend with a high in the mid- to upper-70s Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see more clouds and a scattered shower chance Sunday at 77.
A stronger trough out in the Midwest may begin to tap some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico heading into next week, which could lead to much better rain chances than we’ve seen in a month starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday. With clouds and rain potential that should keep temperatures seasonable in the 70s in the afternoons.