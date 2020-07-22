Heat eases some late this week before returning.
In the wake of a front Wednesday, our string of 90-plus degree days should end for a brief time as winds turn into the north.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be around 88 degrees.
Friday will remain in the upper 80s with a slight chance for a shower or storm.
The weekend ahead looks dry as an area of high pressure builds in from the north. Temperatures will climb back to around 90 Saturday with sunshine.
Sunday will feature a high of 92 with a mix of sun and clouds. While it will be hot, the humidity levels should be reasonably low for July.
That will change early next week as another front approaches. Monday will see a high of 93 with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
Hot, muggy weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s and scattered storms.