Muggy weather will continue into the weekend, with little to no rain until Sunday.

While the unofficial end to summer is past — summer weather isn’t done for our region.

Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s with high humidity Thursday and Friday. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in this kind of setup, the main chance appears to be to our south and east, meaning our dry stretch of weather will continue.

Saturday looks warm and muggy as well, with a high of 87. Once again, an isolated afternoon storm could develop, but we’re likely to extend our rain-free streak to another day.

That changes Sunday as a cold front drops in from the north. Showers and storms will be more widespread with more clouds during the day, holding temps into the lower 80s.

A shower may linger Monday, but overall high pressure should push our front south of the region early next week, resulting in quiet conditions and less humidity from Monday to Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 or a little higher.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

