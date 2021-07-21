The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Alex Cordero

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Warm. Dry. Morning low: 65. Afternoon high: 86.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Morning low: 65. High: 86.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Morning low: 67. High: 85.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Morning low: 69. High: 84.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. A few showers/storms are possible. Morning low: 66. Afternoon high: 88.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. A few showers/storms are possible. Morning low: 64. Afternoon high: 85.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers/storms are possible. Morning low: 65. Afternoon high: 86.

— Alex Cordero, Meteorologist, WCHS (ABC 8) / WVAH (FOX 11)

