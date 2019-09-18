The recent trend of above-average temperatures and little to no rain continues into next week.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern into the weekend, keeping us mainly dry and increasingly hot again.

High pressure to our east will make for a pleasant Thursday with lots of sunshine and low humidity. While temperatures will be above normal, it will be a comfortable day by recent standards. High 84.

Friday will turn warmer with dry weather and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach around 88.

Expect another dry, hot weekend ahead with sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be pleasant, but each afternoon will heat up to around 90 degrees.

Monday may feature a scattered afternoon shower or storm thanks to a weak cold front. We'll see a high of 89. After that, slightly cooler air should settle in again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

- Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

