A late-week warmup will be followed by an unsettled weekend.
After a wintry start to our week, temperatures are starting to rebound as a high pressure center shifts east and winds turn around to the south behind it. After a chilly start to Thursday, plentiful sunshine will boost temperatures to around 55 degrees in the afternoon.
Friday will feature increasing clouds as a slow moving system approaches from the west. This will spread rain showers in here by afternoon and evening with a high of 53.
That system will take its time moving through this weekend. As a result, we’ll see bouts of precipitation and clouds. Saturday appears to be damp with rain showers and a high of 44. By Saturday night and Sunday, it could get cold enough for some wet snow to at least mix in with the rain around here. Sunday’s high will be close to 40.
Once that system exits, we’ll have some dry, sunny and seasonable weather to start next week. Highs will be around 42 Monday and 48 Tuesday.