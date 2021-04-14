Chilly temperatures are making a return.
A shot of unseasonably chilly air is settling into our area late this week and this should generally be the rule into at least the first half of next week as well.
As that chilly air pivots into the area Thursday, a passing shower is possible. Otherwise expect gusty winds and intervals of clouds and sun. High 54.
Frost is possible Thursday night as we drop into the 30s.
Friday may bring a few spotty showers as well, with more clouds than sun. Otherwise it will remain brisk and chilly. High 56.
Some more frost is possible early Saturday. We’ll see intervals of clouds and sun as it turns a little milder. We’ll see a high around 63.
A few showers appear likely Sunday with clouds. High around 57.
Monday will be dry but remain cool with a high of 58. Tuesday should trend warm with increasing clouds and a late-day shower. High of 65.