Dry weather will hold through the end of the week before rain chances increase this weekend.

A cold front Wednesday night didn’t bring any rain, but will cool us off a bit after a near 80-degree afternoon. Thursday temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to near 70...closer to normal for this time of year. Winds will relax as well, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday looks to warm back into the mid-70s with increasing clouds, late but we’ll remain rain-free.

The weekend weather will be highly dependent on the track of Hurricane Delta, which will make landfall in the Gulf Coast Friday. This will spread heavy rain into the Tennessee Valley by Saturday and some of that will try to move into our area by later in the day and Saturday night. We’ll see temperatures reach the 70s before the rain picks up.

Rain will likely linger into Sunday with a high in the low-to-mid 70s.

We’ll see a drying trend Monday before another front brings another chance for gusty showers Tuesday. Temperatures will reach near 80 Monday before cooling off again by the middle of next week.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

