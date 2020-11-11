After record warmth to start the week, a soaking rain developed Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front approached. That front is now exiting Thursday, taking the rain with it. Clouds will thin out as the day wears on, but temperatures will be much cooler than before, reaching a high around 60. That’s actually where we should be for this time of year.
Friday will be cool but pleasant, with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see a high of 62 and drop into the frosty 30s Friday night.
Clouds will increase Saturday as another area of low pressure tracks into the Tennessee Valley. Rain will overspread the area in the latter portion of the afternoon and evening and could become heavy at times, with some local high water into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 60s before the rain develops.
Sunday will feature clouds and lingering showers as that system moves off the east. Even with the clouds it should be a fairly warm day with a high around 70. That changes Sunday night with a cold front sweeping through.
Early showers Monday will taper but temperatures will struggle into the 50s in the afternoon. Tuesday looks seasonable with a high around 60 before we warm closer to 70 again by the middle of next week.