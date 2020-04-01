Drying out with some pleasant weather for late this week and the start of the weekend.
An area of low pressure that brought some damp, dreary weather to our region for the last couple of days has exited and skies will brighten Thursday with seasonable temperatures. We’ll see a high of 58.
It will turn milder heading into the start of the weekend with plenty of sunshine Friday with an area of high pressure overhead. The morning will be cold in the 30s, but we’ll rebound to a high of 65 in the afternoon.
Saturday will remain dry and partly cloudy with our warming trend continuing. We’ll see a high of 72. Our next system will arrive Sunday with increasing clouds and showers developing. High 68.
Monday will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain and cooler temperatures. We’ll see a high of 58.
Temperatures will turn warm again Tuesday and Wednesday with only an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible each day. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 70s.