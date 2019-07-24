It will be dry and increasingly warm into the weekend in Putnam County.
Expect some foggy, cool mornings in the upper 50s followed by plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. With low humidity it will feel very pleasant. We'll see a high of 83 Thursday and reach around 86 Friday....which is just about normal for this time of year.
The weekend looks to remain dry with sunshine but temperatures will get a bit warmer and the humidity will get a bit higher, so it will feel more like summer again. Temperatures will reach around 88 Saturday and 89 Sunday.
Next week will start off toasty with highs around 90 Monday and Tuesday. There's a slight risk for a shower or storm developing in the afternoons, but many will continue to escape any showers. Wednesday may present a better chance for scattered afternoon storms as a front gets closer.
- Douglass Harlow, chief meteorologist WCHS/WVAH