An unsettled weekend lies ahead.
Winter has arrived with the first snow of the season earlier this week.
Temperatures will rebound Thursday ahead of another system taking shape to our west. Sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a wind shift to the south should send us into the 50s for high temperatures for the first time since Sunday.
A disturbance to our south will bring clouds and perhaps a few raindrops Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 47.
The weekend weather will be determined by a low pressure system trying to develop to our southeast. Right now this could bring occasional rain and snow showers to our area Saturday and/or Sunday. If this system forms further east our weekend would trend drier but it will be chilly with highs around 40 to 45 degrees.
More rain to snow showers Sunday night into Monday are likely as another shot of cold air settles in for early next week. After that it looks like the jetstream pattern will shift, lifting north and allow temperatures to rebound to normal and even above normal by the middle and end of the week.
Monday’s high temperature will be in the mid 30s...but we’ll reach the 40s by Tuesday and 50 possibly Wednesday.