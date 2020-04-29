There’s a warmup coming for the weekend.
A cold front that brought heavy rain to our area Wednesday afternoon and night is moving off to the east with much cooler weather expected Thursday. Winds will be gusty with plenty of clouds and occasional showers. High temperatures will only reach around 58.
Don’t expect a warmup for the first day of May on Friday. It will remain unsettled as a northwest flow continues to allow disturbances to pinwheel across the area with occasional showers. It will remain more than 10 degrees cooler than average with a high around 60.
The weekend will feature a long-overdue warmup for the area as a storm develops in the northern Plains and Midwest. Southwest winds will push temperatures to 74 Saturday with only an isolated shower chance as a warm front lifts through.
Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 70s, but a line of showers and thunderstorms is likely to move in from the north in the afternoon.
Behind that front, we’re back to another cooler and unsettled trend. That front that pushes to our south Sunday night will start lifting back to the north early next week, providing opportunities for more rain at times, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will generally be between 60 to 65 degrees during the period.