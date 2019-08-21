The recent heat wave breaks as some needed rainfall returns.
After another stretch of 90-plus degree weather and little rain, we're finally seeing a change in the pattern around here with a cold front approaching from the northwest.
Showers and some thunderstorms will increase Thursday, providing a welcome drink for many area lawns and gardens. With the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will hold to around 87 degrees rather than the sweltering 95 of recent days.
That front will take some time to push south so clouds and some shower are likely to linger into Friday. Friday's high will be around 83.
We should push that front south in time for the weekend with some pleasant weather developing. Temperatures will be cooler in spite of a return to sunshine, with a high of 82 Saturday. Sunday will get warmer but not too bad with a high of 85. Right now both weekend days should be mainly if not entirely dry.
Temperatures will slowly come up into early next week with isolated thunderstorm chances but overall calm conditions.
- Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH