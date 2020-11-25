Seasonable weather will take us into the Thanksgiving weekend.
A wet Thanksgiving Eve is trending drier on Thanksgiving Day in the wake of a cold front. Leftover clouds and a spotty shower are possible with temperatures reaching the upper 50s.
Black Friday should feature some decent weather with some sunshine breaking out. Temperatures will reach around 60 in the afternoon.
A few disturbances tracking mainly to our south this weekend could graze us with some occasional clouds and perhaps a shower, but overall the weekend appears dry locally and reasonably mild during the days with highs of 55 to 60. Nights will be chilly, as is normal for this time of year, falling into the 30s.
Colder air settles in Monday with rain showers ending as a few snow flurries in spots. It will be blustery and chilly with a high of 45. Tuesday will remain chilly with a high near 50 before we trend milder again toward Wednesday with sun and clouds.