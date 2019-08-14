Relatively quiet, typical summer weather takes hold into the weekend and beyond.
In the wake of a strong cold front earlier this week, a secondary front will cross Thursday. This may generate some isolated afternoon showers or a storm, but overall it looks mostly dry. High 85.
Once that system exits, we should enjoy a nice end to the week with sunshine and relatively low humidity Friday with a high of 86.
Saturday will get a little warmer with sunshine, but it looks to be a dry start to the weekend. High around 90.
Another front will bring some late-day scattered storms Sunday as we hit 90 once again.
Behind that front we should return to some dry, seasonable days Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.
- Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH