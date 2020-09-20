A fall weather preview is coming up this weekend.
The remnants of Hurricane Sally will pass to our south and east Thursday and Friday. Mainly scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and night, with the bulk of the heavier rain with the system remaining to our south. Temperatures will reach around 83 Friday.
An early shower is possible Friday, followed by clearing as a push of unseasonably cool air settles into the Ohio Valley. Highs Friday will be around 72. This will make for a crisp, almost chilly Friday night as temperatures dip well down into the 40s.
The weekend looks gorgeous and more reminiscent of mid-October. Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high will only reach around 70 degrees, with Sunday reaching the mid-70s. Saturday night looks chilly with temps hovering between 40 to 45 degrees. Sunshine and dry weather look to hang on into the first half of next week. Temperatures will gradually moderate back to normal, reaching the upper 70s to around 80 from Monday to Wednesday.