The second half of this weeks brings a brief warmup before a turn toward wetter/cooler weather.
Thursday will feature our first 60+ degree day since Veterans Day as southwest breezes and sun push us to a high of 65. Clouds will increase, though, as a cold front approaches and rain showers will develop around or just after sundown.
Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday and Saturday as well, so get the umbrellas out.
Several waves of low pressure will track along a front and produce the wettest period we’ve experienced so far this month of November, with rainfall totals up around 1 inch for many.
Temperatures will be held in the 50s Friday and to around 50 Saturday as showers taper and clouds break late in the day.
Sunday will be dry with sunshine, but temperatures will be chilly, topping out in the upper 40s.
The weather to start the big holiday week is quiet Monday with dry conditions and a high of 55...but a big storm in the Central Plains will send another wave of rain and wind across the Ohio Valley and East Coast later Tuesday into Wednesday and that could slow down some travel plans just before Thanksgiving.