Winter is making an early arrival this year.
A strong cold front will bring increasing rain to our area Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s before the rain developing, but as that front crosses Thursday night temperatures will turn sharply colder with gusty northwest winds.
By Friday morning, we’re waking up in the upper 20s and it’s possible some snow flurries could be sighted. Winds will remain brisk and temperatures will only reach a high of 39 in the afternoon. The normal high for the day is 60!
Temperatures will moderate a bit this weekend, although Saturday will begin cold in the 20s before rebounding into the upper 40s with some sun.
More showers will arrive Sunday afternoon with a high of 50...then an even colder shot of air from Canada will settle in for most of next week.
Our weather will feel like Christmas more than Veterans Day through the first half of next week, with high temperatures in the 30s Monday and perhaps even struggling to reach freezing Tuesday. Some scattered snow showers are possible through the period as well. Temperatures at night will at least fall into the 20s and may fall into the teens if clouds can clear out!
— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH