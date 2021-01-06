Seasonably chilly weather continues into next week.
After a gray, gloomy start to the week we should have a bit more success getting some sunshine out on Thursday as weak high pressure builds into the region. This should help push temperatures to around 42 degrees in the afternoon, which is exactly normal for early January.
A system skirting across the Carolinas may graze us with some clouds and possibly some rain/snow showers depending on how close it gets. Temperatures will reach around 42 degrees.
The weekend ahead looks mostly quiet with some decent sunshine breaking out. Saturday will feature sunshine and a high of 38. Sunday will see clouds increasing ahead of our next system with a high of 40.
A rain/snow mix looks to develop sometime late Sunday into Monday as another system skirts to our south. Temperatures will hold to around 38 degrees Monday.
Behind that system temperatures remain chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few flurries and snow showers possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.