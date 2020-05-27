A stormy end to the week will give way to a cooler weekend,
After finally experiencing an extended spell of summer-like temperatures, a cold front approaching from the north will increase our storms chances Thursday and especially Friday as it moves in.
Scattered storms are likely Thursday, but outside of those there will be sun and temperatures will reach a muggy 88 degrees in the afternoon.
More widespread showers and storms with more clouds are likely Friday as that front slowly pushes south. Temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees, although humidity will remain high.
That front will push south Saturday with some early showers tapering and skies clearing in the afternoon. It will be noticeably less humid and cooler, with a high of 75.
Sunday and Monday look very nice with lots of sunshine and comfortably warm weather with highs around 75 degrees both days.
Beyond Monday, another ridge will build across the East, leading to hotter temperatures and chances for storms. Tuesday looks dry with a high reaching 80.
Wednesday will reach 85 degrees with an isolated storm chance.