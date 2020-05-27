Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


A stormy end to the week will give way to a cooler weekend,

After finally experiencing an extended spell of summer-like temperatures, a cold front approaching from the north will increase our storms chances Thursday and especially Friday as it moves in.

Scattered storms are likely Thursday, but outside of those there will be sun and temperatures will reach a muggy 88 degrees in the afternoon.

More widespread showers and storms with more clouds are likely Friday as that front slowly pushes south. Temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees, although humidity will remain high.

That front will push south Saturday with some early showers tapering and skies clearing in the afternoon. It will be noticeably less humid and cooler, with a high of 75.

Sunday and Monday look very nice with lots of sunshine and comfortably warm weather with highs around 75 degrees both days.

Beyond Monday, another ridge will build across the East, leading to hotter temperatures and chances for storms. Tuesday looks dry with a high reaching 80.

Wednesday will reach 85 degrees with an isolated storm chance.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.