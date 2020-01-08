Winter will be taking another hiatus over the next week.
After a bout of chilly weather and some snow early this week, the weather pattern looks to flip again toward a warm and rainy one heading into this weekend.
Thursday looks like a great day to get outside in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. It will be a cold start in the morning, but we’ll rebound to around 60 in the afternoon!
Clouds will increase Friday with gusty breezes and scattered showers possible, but temperatures will continue to climb, reaching a high of 65.
A strong storm tracking to our west will likely result in record warmth on Saturday around here, with gusty winds pushing us to a high of 75 degrees. Scattered showers are possible, but the better chance for rain and possibly even thunder will arrive late Saturday night with a cold front.
Even that cold front won’t bring back winter...it will just drop us to mild conditions instead of record warm conditions. We’ll see showers tapering in the morning Sunday with blustery conditions. Expect a high of 55 ... still about 10-15 degrees above normal.
Warm weather continues into next week and with more systems tracking out of the south, we’re likely to see rain increase again by late Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees, so there’s no threat for wintry weather.