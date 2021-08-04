WINFIELD — Putnam County Health Department (PCHD) was recently recognized by the West Virginia Association of Counties with an Outstanding Service Award for the work and support it provided to the community in response to the global pandemic.
According to the West Virginia Association of Counties, the “Outstanding Service” award is bestowed to a West Virginia county health department that provides outstanding service and promotes health and safety for all during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mitigating the pandemic on the ground while continuing to juggle the everyday demands of a local health department was quite the job for our modest force of team members and volunteers,” PCHD Executive Director Lolita Kirk said in a news release. “But with perseverance, our community prevailed.”
In addition to administering flu shots, immunizations and other clinical services, PCHD worked fto encourage people of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the months when vaccine supplies were scarce, PCHD developed its own county-specific online scheduling system to allow residents to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
“COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be an important area of focus for PCHD. We want to educate the community and help overcome objections to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Cindy Farley, Registered Nurse and PCHD board president, said in the release. “The pandemic is not over yet, and in fact, cases are again on the rise here in the county, the state and across the nation.”
PCHD health officials note that objection to the vaccine is still prevalent in West Virginians, particularly among those between the ages 18-40. According to statistics provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of July 30, 43% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated. In Putnam County, the count stands at 44.1%.
Farley emphasized, “Research has shown the COVID-19 vaccine to be very safe and remarkably effective in protecting against COVID-19. Statistics bear that new COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearly always among those who have not been vaccinated, with increasing numbers of those hospitalizations being among younger adults. Data also shows that 99.5% of all people dying from COVID-19 in the U.S. are unvaccinated. We highly encourage those who remain doubtful to study the facts and become part of the solution to protect themselves, their family members and the community by getting vaccinated.”
Putnam County Health Department administers the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and performs COVID-19 testing at weekly clinics on a walk-in basis. The PCHD COVID-19 Clinic is located at the back of the Liberty Square Shopping Plaza, 316 Putnam Village Drive in Hurricane.
Details about vaccine and testing clinic dates along with facts about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine are routinely updated on the PCHD Facebook page and at pchdwv.org.