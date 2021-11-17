On Sept. 14, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in children ages 5 to 11 and is available at the Putnam County Health Department in Winfield.
WINFIELD — Following CDC recommendations for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Putnam County Health Department is now offering pediatric vaccines at the health department in Winfield.
The health department hosted a walk-in clinic on Thursday, Nov. 11, offering both COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots for children ages 5 to 18.
Those in the community who were unable to attend Thursday’s clinic can take advantage of additional pediatric walk-in hours scheduled throughout the month of November. For dates and hours, visit pchdwv.org/ and click the Calendar tab.
Children under the age of 5 can also receive their flu shot during walk-in hours. Children must be accompanied by a parent or custodial guardian to get vaccinated.
Patients 12 and older who are interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots can learn about eligibility by visiting the health department’s website, pchdwv.org, and clicking on the COVID-19 tab. You can also learn about COVID-19 testing opportunities here.
Putnam County Health Department, located at 11878 Winfield Road in Winfield, is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached by phone at 304-757-2541.
