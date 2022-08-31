WINFIELD — They say you can’t go home again, but Putnam County would beg to differ.
In fact, the county has been welcoming people to its annual Homecoming event since 1929.
“The event is special because of the down-home family atmosphere,” according to the festival’s website. “It is a place families reunite with old friends and neighbors visit with neighbors and meet new friends. It is an event that shuts down the main road and we watch our children, neighbors and friends march in the Grand Parade.”
This year’s 93rd Putnam County Homecoming is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 — always the second Sunday of September.
“It is believed that it only rains every 75 years on this date; anyway, that is what we have been told. Whoever came up with that piece of information must have had some inside track on the weather,” according to the festival’s website.
This year’s two days of revelry will include the big Homecoming Car Show — presented this year by CL’z Finest Car Club — along with arts, crafts and food vendors; entertainment including Cody Wickline in concert; petting zoo; arts and crafts vendors; corn hole tournament; magic show, and, of course, Sunday’s Grand Parade.
Line up for the Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. in front of the new courthouse in Winfield, which is located directly behind the old courthouse. First responders and any large trucks will line up at Winfield High School, and the parade will begin at 1 p.m. sharp.
Saturday’s car show will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the parking lots surrounding the courthouse complex at 12093 Winfield Road. Registration will be from 8 a.m. until noon. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/CLZFINESTCARCLUB.
Here is the complete schedule of events for the 93rd Putnam County Homecoming:
Saturday, Sept. 10
- Homecoming Car Show Presented by CL’z Finest Car Club
- Arts and Crafts Vendors
- Food Vendors
- Branson Tolliver-Entertainment
- Specialty and local food vendors
- CAMC Health Fair
- Corn Hole Tournament
- Petting Zoo Campbell Family Farm And Animal Encounters
- Joey Stepp Magic Show
- Smash Car & Obstacle Course
- The Highlanders
- Forged in Fire
- Cody Wickline in concert
Sunday, Sept. 11
- Opening Ceremony and Flag Raising
- Community Church Service
- Special 911 Ceremony
- Arts and Crafts Vendors
- Food Vendors
- Introduction of Homecoming Court
- Petting Zoo
- Three Amigos
- 1 p.m. — Grand Parade
- Scott Honaker
- 4 p.m. — Homecoming Awards
- 4:15 p.m. — Crowning of Miss Putnam County
Visit the Putnam County Homecoming website at www.putnamcountyhomecoming.com/home.html.