WINFIELD, W.Va. — State Auditor John B. McCuskey joined Putnam County Commissioners on Monday, May 2, to announce the launch of the county’s Project Mountaineer website, the transparency portal offered through the WV State Auditor’s Office.
“Transparency is a top priority for my office, and I’m thrilled to have Putnam County join this initiative to open the books and show taxpayers how their money is being spent in real-time,” McCuskey said in a news release. “This site will allow decision makers the chance to manage taxpayer dollars more effectively, while giving taxpayers a clearer picture of finances in Putnam County.”
Project Mountaineer, through WVCheckbook.gov, is a free accounting tool maintained by the WV State Auditor’s Office for county and city governments.
“On behalf of the Putnam County Commission, I would like to thank the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office for their help in the launch of Project Mountaineer in Putnam County today,” Commissioner Ron Foster said in the release. “This process began before covid, when our county commission became one of the first in the state to sign a written agreement with the Auditor’s Office. Thanks again for making this program become a reality.”
To view Putnam County’s transparency website, visit: wvcheckbook.gov and click on “Local Government Transparency.”
Questions regarding actual financial data on this site may be directed to the Putnam County Commission. Questions regarding Project Mountaineer or wvcheckbook.gov may be directed to the State Auditor’s Office at 304-558-2251. Visit wvcheckbook.gov to view other financial data in relation to state revenue and spending.
