In this together.
The COVID-19 virus has proven one thing for sure: it is no respecter of persons. It has ravaged the world, touching the lives of both ordinary and famous people, young and old, rich and poor.
The international pandemic and its tsunami of effects have only confirmed what community leaders like Megan Tarbett, director of Putnam County Library, already know.
That we are all in this together.
And Tarbett, along with her colleagues at the Putnam County Library, have led the way in providing resources to the community at this challenging time.
“We do our best to bring the people of Putnam County the most up-to-date information from our local health department and county agencies on our social media pages and website,” Tarbett said. “We also continue to provide access to entertaining and educational content through our online resources, virtual programs, and email reference service.”
Providing access, information, and resources to over 50,000 residents in Putnam County is challenging, though, when all of the libraries in the county have been closed since mid-March. Even book drops remain closed at all locations (with no fines being issued on physical items while the library remains closed).
Librarians like Bethany Adkins, who is also coordinator of Programming and Marketing, finds herself at home in Bancroft these days with her husband, dog and cat.
One of the children’s librarians, Adkins’ various duties normally keep her very busy at the library. Greeting and entertaining children during story times and school visits. Performing habitual tasks like checking books in and out and shelving them. Planning and promoting special events like a solar eclipse viewing or a Noon Year’s Eve party.
“It’s my job to think up these wonderful things you can do in the library that aren’t necessarily reading books. Every day is a little different, whether I’m wearing a silly hat and teaching a craft to kids or I’m behind a computer screen brainstorming fun things to do.”
These days, Adkins finds herself behind a computer screen much more often, though a silly hat is still never far away. That’s because she and her colleagues have continued as much of their normal programming as possible — virtually.
Tarbett states, “The staff of the Putnam Library has been hard at work from home. The programming department very quickly created virtual story times on Facebook Live and have been developing other programs such as craft demonstrations and virtual book clubs that can be done through a digital platform.”
Adkins adds, “I have been hosting Facebook Live story times from my home on Wednesdays at 10. Another one is held on Saturdays at 10.”
Adkins and other staff members are also using this time to do online training webinars and classes. The collection development staff is continuing to order books, including additional digital books.
Tarbett reminds Putnam County residents who find themselves quarantined at home: “All Putnam Library cardholders have access to our digital libraries and resources, the largest collections being Hoopla and Libby. Hoopla and Libby are both apps available in your app store that use your library card and PIN to download e-books, audiobooks, and more. And, of course, if you have any questions about these resources or need help remembering your card number and pin, please send us a message on social media or email putnamlibrarywv@gmail.com. All messages will be answered as quickly as possible.”
In this together.
While informing folks about digital resources or broadcasting story times is still an enjoyable aspect of the job for Tarbett and Adkins, there are other aspects of their work within the local library that they miss.
“I have always loved books and reading as well as customer service, so a career in librarianship is the perfect job for me,” Tarbett enthuses. “I enjoy helping people find any kind of information they need, which could include assisting with a resume or a school project, accessing a digital audiobook, or connecting people with the resources they need like the phone number of an agency or community service, for example.”
In other words, Tarbett misses being physically “there” for her community.
“Libraries are about community connection,” she posits. “That is harder to do when we can’t meet face to face.”
Tarbett, originally from Henderson, West Virginia, is the face of the library system at community events.
A graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Bethany College, and the University of Pittsburgh (for her master’s), Tarbett spends her time as director managing staff at all five library locations, setting and managing the budget, and working alongside the different departments within the library.
“A library director does a little bit of everything,” she admits. “I work with the programming department to approve programming ideas and I assist sometimes in implementation. I work the circulation desk and cover weekend shifts when needed. I do book and material selection alongside the collection development department. I have even been known to help paint a wall or help with building maintenance.”
She adds, “Every day is different at a library, and that helps me stay energized and excited about the work we do.”
Adkins, a councilperson in Bancroft, agrees, adding: “It’s a fun job and the longer I’m at it, the more I discover the depth of services we can offer. A library can make such a difference in the lives of its patrons.”
The patrons she is most concerned about right now are the youngest ones, whom she hasn’t seen now for a month.
“I think I’m worried about the same things everyone else is. I want our kids to stay healthy, well-fed, and safe during this crisis. I pray that they are not scared or anxious. That they are still reaching out to try new things and learn new things while they’re away from friends and school.”
Adkins praises teachers in the community who are continuing to teach their students virtually. Putnam County Library has opened the wi-fi at all locations to provide those students with a hot spot they can use to turn in homework assignments (When utilizing that service, Tarbett recommends parking as close as possible to the library building and staying in the vehicle).
In this together.
To encourage parents who find themselves schooling their children at home perhaps for the first time, Adkins states, “You don’t need to do everything perfectly. Rely on the teachers’ instructions, do your best, read plenty of books, and spend time just exploring your world together. A walk in the woods can lead to all sorts of amazing discoveries that are worth more than any test can measure. Let your kids be creative at home; they can make up games, make crafts they’ve designed themselves, or write their own stories or comics.”
“And your library is still here to help you,” she adds, “by giving you accurate information, supplying resources, and allowing your children’s minds to flourish in this wonderful stretch of unscheduled time we’ve been given. If there is anything you need from us, please let us know.”
Tarbett concurs. “The support we have received from our community while we find new ways to serve has been heartwarming. We truly are all in this together.”
For more information about Facebook Live story times, go to the library’s Facebook page (Putnam Library WV); after they’re filmed, the videos can be accessed any time on the Facebook page.
Putnam Library Live’s weekly schedule is also published every Monday on Facebook. For all other inquiries, the PCL website is putnam.lib.wv.us and the email address is putnamlibrarywv@gmail.com.