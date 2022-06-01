Ever notice how kids get a little “rusty” over the summer holidays? Without the daily habit of sharpening their minds through learning, children tend to lose some of what they have intellectually acquired.
Megan Tarbett, director of the Putnam County Library, has a name for this annual phenomenon: summer brain drain.
Her solution for summer brain drain is simple — reading!
“Reading of any kind, for education or entertainment, during the summer helps growing brains stay active and slows down the summer brain drain,” Tarbett asserts.
All year long, the Putnam County Library is an abundant resource for those wanting to exercise their brains, but perhaps even more so during the summer months. That is thanks to the Summer Reading Program, which this year kickstarts on June 1.
“Summer Reading programs have long been the bedrock of public library service,” Tarbett notes.
Putnam County Library is a member of the national Collaborative Summer Reading Program and is following its theme this summer — “Oceans of Possibilities.”
“We are especially excited about this year’s Oceans of Possibilities theme,” Tarbett says, “because that is what libraries are: a home for all that is possible.”
The Summer Reading Program titled “Oceans of Possibilities” has two components: reading and special programs.
Those who wish to register for the summer reading component do so at one of the five Putnam County Library branches, where they will be given an Oceans of Possibilities-themed bag and a reading log. All summer long, young readers can earn small prizes for completing their log and at the end of the summer, all participants, regardless of age, are entered into a prize drawing upon submission of their reading logs.
Even adults are encouraged to read this summer.
“Reading helps adults take a pause from their busy schedules and get lost in a story or learn new things at their leisure,” Tarbett says. “The reading component of the program encourages readers of all ages and stages to remember that reading can be fun.”
The other aspect of the Summer Reading Program is the full slate of events that the Putnam Library is offering to the community.
“Summer Reading is the busiest time of the year at the Putnam Library, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” Tarbett says. “Once again, our summer programming schedule has something for everyone in all areas of the county.”
In addition to three story times each week, the Putnam Library will offer story times and other programming at community events around the county like the Putnam County Fair, Putnam Farmers’ Market, and the area’s first Bluegrass Festival at Valley Park.
Baby Show Choir will be held every Monday at 10 a.m. at the shelter beside the Winfield Community Center.
“It’s like story time, but without the story!” Tarbett says.
Fitness Fridays are also returning every Friday in June and July. The library has partnered with West Virginia American Water to encourage the community to discover new ways of becoming fit while enjoying the great outdoors.
While Baby Show Choir and Fitness Fridays are weekly events, other offerings are one-time events that community members won’t want to miss.
Kickstarting the summer is the event “Health Rocks: Friendship,” which will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Raechel from Putnam County’s WVU Extension Office will be guiding elementary and middle school age children on how to be a good friend. The event will culminate in children creating friendship chains together.
The Mark Wood Fun Show will be held in two locations this summer, both on June 14: the courtyard at Valley Park in Hurricane at 10 a.m. and the shelter beside the Buffalo Library at 2 p.m.
“Mark Wood is returning with his signature brand of wacky magic and silly games, showing us that there are Oceans of Possibilities to be explored through reading,” Tarbett says.
A Books & Ballerinas performance will be held in the main courtyard of Valley Park in Hurricane at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Pre-professional dancers from The Macholah Ballet will bring fairy tales and nursery rhymes to life during the show, and, after the show, will meet and greet audience members and even read some stories themselves.
Touch-a-Truck on Tuesday, 10 a.m. on June 28, will take place behind Poca Library in the Poca Middle School parking lot. Touch-a-Truck will give children the opportunity to experience their favorite vehicles, like fire trucks, in person.
“If your children are fascinated by anything with wheels, this event is for them,” Tarbett says.
Professional touring group Bright Star Theatre is returning for its first in-person, live performance in a few years to present “Treasure Island” at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at Eleanor Park (Shelter 5, near the tennis courts).
“Come aboard for this classic tale of pirates, treasure, and adventure on the high seas,” Tarbett says, “and bring the whole family!”
Tony M. Music is a professional musician and music educator who will be offering a beginner music class for children infant to second grade. This event will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at Poca Library.
“Using instruments, literature, and movement, everyone can join the band!” Tarbett enthuses.
Birds of Prey is always a crowd favorite during the Summer Reading Program. Three Rivers Avian Center will bring large birds like owls, falcons, and eagles to the large shelter at Valley Park at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.
K-9 officers from the Hurricane Police Department will provide a K-9 demonstration at the Hurricane City Park baseball field at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
“Learn more about the K-9 officers who work with their human partners to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Tarbett says, “along with a demonstration of their skills and abilities.”
A Teen Photo Workshop will be hosted by photographer Mary Ann Nease in the downtown Hurricane gazebo at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Teens, tweens, and even adults can bring their own devices and get practical tips on snapping and editing photos.
Tarbett’s personal favorite comes near the end of summer.
“I’m always excited to welcome the Rustic Mechanicals to Putnam County, as they bring their Shakespeare in the Park summer series,” she enthuses. “Folks can enjoy an alfresco evening of theatre as the Rustic Mechanicals bring their Sweet Smoke of Rhetoric Tour with a public performance of ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost.’”
The event will take place at Valley Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Audience members are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
If you want to combat summer brain drain in your household, register for the Summer Reading Program at your local library branch and check out the full calendar of events on the homepage of www.putnam.lib.wv.us.