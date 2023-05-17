TEAYS VALLEY — If you know the history of Putnam County Library, you may recall that it began as a mobile service to the community.
“Library service in Putnam County began in a bookmobile, and it is still remembered fondly,” says Megan Tarbett, director of the Putnam County Library.
This spring, the library has returned to its roots and is on the road, again.
Tarbett explains that the decision to purchase a mobile unit has been in the making for years.
“We discussed it for many years, but the need of having a way to get out into the community was made clear throughout the pandemic, and we knew the time was right to pursue the mobile unit dream.”
The library is now the proud owner of a Ford E-Transit All-Electric Van, and this van will be yet another tool in the hands of a local library system that prioritizes community outreach.
“The van was purchased with funds earmarked for library improvements and service expansions,” says Tarbett. “The Library has been doing outreach for many years but will now be able to make a concerted effort to coordinate and collaborate with entities we’ve yet to partner with.”
An important part of this “concerted effort” by the PCL was to create the position of community outreach coordinator and then to find the right person to fill it.
Sarah Weimer was that person.
“Sarah began as a part-time staff member but quickly became the clear choice to become our first full-time community outreach coordinator,” Tarbett says. “Her background in public service and social work, coupled with her passion for service, makes her a great fit for the library and for the community.”
Weimer, for her part, could not be more excited for her new role. A Hurricane native who hails from a family of librarians, Weimer grew up using the library frequently and valuing its resources.
“So much of my childhood was spent in the library, and its free resources greatly impacted my education,” Weimer says. “Libraries both welcome and provide dozens of free resources to anyone. It is exciting to have a role in bringing that library magic to my hometown, especially to those who don’t have access to a local branch. It is important for people to know the library is for them.”
She continues, “The most important aspect of my job as community outreach coordinator is connecting with people in our community. That is what community outreach is all about! We want people to feel seen, heard and represented by our library.”
After years of studying social work and engaging in community service initiatives in Chicago, Weimer returned to Hurricane primed to serve her hometown community.
Weimer’s new role with Putnam County Library will involve meaningful person-to-person contact and collaborations with various community groups, and her outgoing personality will certainly be an asset.
“I am working alongside several community nonprofits and agencies in a partnership capacity,” Weimer says. “Rather than reinventing the wheel, we want to collaborate and bring our strengths together to better serve Putnam County. One way we have done this is through partnering with Putnam Wellness Coalition’s On-The-Move events, which seek to bring healthy alternatives/drug prevention education to various communities.”
She adds, “Mental health resources are abundant at the library, and it is exciting to shed light on those resources at the On-The-Move events.”
In addition to the On-the-Move events, Weimer and the all-electric van have been at local festivals, like Hurricane’s Main Street Spring Festival, and pop-up story times, like the recent one at Winfield’s Community Center.
“Another exciting part of my role is to take the library out of the building,” Weimer enthuses. “We are accomplishing that through utilizing our ‘6th Branch.’”
The sixth branch, of course, is the mobile library unit.
While the van is not a bookmobile per se, it does have books on board, which Putnam County Library tenders for free. The mobile unit also offers library services like free wifi, laptop use, and wireless printing, which is convenient for folks who do not live near or have transportation to one of PCL’s five brick-and-mortar locations.
For now, the mobile unit is attracting the attention of community members with its magnetic library logos on the sides of the vehicle. Pretty soon, though, it will become even more identifiable.
“The van will be wrapped to make it identifiable as the Mobile Library,” Tarbett says. “Chris Wallace at Vandalia Digital is designing it for us now.”
Tarbett adds, “We will be exploring grant opportunities and soliciting community support to keep it stocked and on the road for many years to come.”
If you would like more information about where the Putnam County Library will be on the road next, check out its Facebook page or its website, www.putnam.lib.wv.us. If you would be interested in volunteering at the Putnam County Library and are over sixteen years of age, email sarah.weimer@putnamlibrarywv.org or stop by the library.