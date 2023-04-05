TEAYS VALLEY — “Putnam Library truly strives to connect our patrons — all ages, all stages — to resources that they need.”
So says Bethany Adkins, Programs and Outreach manager for the Putnam County Library.
These days the public library offers more to the community than shelves of books.
“We offer programs for all ages to get you thinking, get you moving, and get you connected,” Adkins says, adding: “And if you have an idea for something we could offer, don’t hesitate to reach out.”
Adkins and the programming team work hard to offer services that the public needs and wants. The calendar of events for April alone offers a plethora of programs that allow community members to move, think, and connect.
Intro to Sign Language
“Intro to Sign Language is a six-week introductory course to American Sign Language led by Judy Balog, who holds a degree in ASL and is EIPA-certified,” Adkins says.
Balog, an interpreter with Cabell County Schools for 21 years, will teach common words and phrases in sign language as well as educate about the history and cultural significance of ASL.
“We hope that through this class, our services may become more accessible to the deaf/hard-of-hearing population,” Adkins notes, “and will encourage others to create the same accessibility within their lives.”
Intro to Sign Language classes will be held at the Hurricane Library (410 Midland Trail in Hurricane) on Wednesdays from 3-4:30 p.m. from April 12 through May 17. All ages are welcome, especially youth and teens.
Money Smarts for New Adults“I can’t tell you how many times I have heard someone say ‘I wish they would’ve taught us that in school’ with regard to financial topics,” Adkins says. “We usually don’t learn about budgets, debit cards, bank accounts, loans, how to pay for college or buy a new car until we’re in that situation.”
Enter “Money Smarts for New Adults,” a one-time class being offered at the Main Library (4219 WV-34 in Hurricane) on Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m.
“Money Smarts for New Adults is that basic household finances course we all needed back then,” Adkins says. “We’ve got resources and worksheets from consumer.gov and will walk through some really important topics that tweens, teens, and new adults need to learn about.”
Upcycled Crafternoon
At the Main Library on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m., a “crafternoon” will be held during which upcycled supplies like old books and things from nature will be converted into beautiful new items.
“We encourage ages from tweens to adults to join us for a peaceful way to explore conservation of materials in the craft world,” Adkins says. “Of course, younger ages are always welcome as well, but the crafts we’ll be working on are less about prepackaged kits and more about seeing what you already have and using it in a new way.”
All supplies for Upcycled Crafternoon will be provided by library staff.
Earth DayOn April 21 and April 22, the Putnam County Library will offer various ways to celebrate Earth Day.
An environmental coordinator from West Virginia Division of Highways will be at the Eleanor Library (401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor) on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.
“Participants will learn about stormwater and how the DOH works to keep storm runoff water clean as well as what we can do as citizens to keep our waterways clean,” Adkins explains. “They will also make seed bombs to take home and ‘plant’ in areas that could use some wildflowers.”
On the same day, at 2 p.m., Poca Library (2858 Charleston Road in Poca) is hosting Line Art inspired by West Virginia artist Charly Jupiter Hamilton.
“This was rescheduled from our STEMuary series this winter,” Adkins says. “All ages are welcome to create some fun graphic and colorful art with us as part of this collaboration with WVPBS.”
On the following day, Saturday, April 22, the Main Library will host Earth Day Treevia at 12 p.m. for ages 12 and older.
“Earth Day Treevia is a trivia game with questions about nature, our earth, and conservation,” Adkins explains.
In addition to these events unique to April are the recurring programs and events offered by the Putnam County Library all year long.
Yarn Spinners
On the first and third Mondays of each month from 5-7 p.m., a group of creatives convene at the Main Library with their respective fiber arts.
“Attendees are welcome to bring any yarn or fabric craft they might be working on and share with the group,” Adkins says. “They might discuss different techniques, types of fiber arts, materials, or get help with a crafting problem. Yarn Spinners might also bring a completed project to show off. Yarn Spinners is a combination of a craft circle and open mic.”
Folks who enjoy all types of fiber arts (crochet, tatting, knitting, macrame, needlepoint, etc.) are welcome.
Book and chess clubs
“Our Buffalo and Hurricane branches offer book clubs on the first Thursday evening of each month,” Adkins says. “You can call any of the branches to ask about the monthly book selection.”
The Un-Book Club is held at the Main Library on the second Tuesday of each month.
“The Un-Book Club is great for people who don’t want to be told what to read, but just want to chat about what they’re enjoying — or not — with others who also like to read,” Adkins says.
Chess Club meets at the Main Library on the second Wednesday of the month, starting at 3 p.m.
“We are extending our hours at the Main Library starting in April,” Adkins states. “We’ll be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, giving you three extra hours to use the library each week!”
Due to the extended hours, Chess Club will now go from 3-7 p.m. each week.
Stories, movies, and games, oh my!All of the Putnam County library branches offer weekly story times (Main Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m.; Eleanor and Poca Libraries on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.; and Buffalo and Hurricane libraries on Thursdays at 10 a.m.).
Story times will continue until the second week of May. Then there will be a brief break until the Summer Reading Program begins on June 1.
Every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. the Main Library hosts “Saturday Morning Movies at Main,” which features family-friendly flicks.
Patrons of the Main Library can enjoy ongoing puzzle and board game exchanges, as well as a STEM play station for kids.
Kids and adults alike will enjoy seeing Putnam County Library out and about in the community more than ever.
“We hope you’ll notice that our efforts at reaching you outside of the building are really growing,” Bethany Adkins says. “You’ll see us at the WV Food Truck Festival and YMCA Healthy Kids Day in April. Stop by and say hello!”
For the most up-to-date information about what’s happening at the Putnam County Library, check it out on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To receive an email newsletter, sign up by calling 304-757-7308 or emailing putnam@putnamlibrarywv.org.