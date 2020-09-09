Essential reporting in volatile times.

TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books for August. For up-to-date library hours and events, to request holds or to borrow e-books or check out the library’s many other services, visit http://putnam.lib.wv.us/

August 2020 new fiction

Aitken, Molly: “The Island Child”

Atakora, Afia: “Conjure Women”

Barry, Jessica: “Don’t Turn Around”

Beanland, Rachel: “Florence Adler Swims Forever”

Bennett, Brit: “The Vanishing Half”

Billingham, Mark: “Cry Baby”

Binder, L. Annette: “The Vanishing Sky”

Burke, James Lee: “A Private Cathedral”

Campbell, Michele: “The Wife Who Knew Too Much”

Center, Katherine: “What You Wish For”

Connealy, Mary: “Woman of Sunlight”

Cooper, Ellison: “Cut to the Bone”

Coyle, Cleo: “Brewed Awakening”

Dilallo, Richard: “The Midwife Murders”

Dionne, Karen: “The Wicked Sister”

Donoghue, Emma: “The Pull of the Stars”

Downes, Anna: “The Safe Place”

Eason, Lynette: “Collateral Damage”

Feeney, Alice: “His & Hers”

Finkbeiner, Susie: “Stories that Bind Us”

Foley, Lucy: “The Guest List”

Freeman, Brian: “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Evolution”

Fuller, Kathleen: “Amish Generation”

Gibson, Rachel: “How Lulu Lost Her Mind”

Goldberg, Lee: “Fake Truth”

Goldin, Megan: “The Night Swim”

Hamilton, Karen: “The Last Wife”

Hamilton, Laurell: “Sucker Punch”

Harmel, Kristin: “The Book of Lost Names”

Harvey, Kristy: “Woodson Feels Like Falling”

Hatcher, Robin Lee: “How Sweet It Is”

Hedlund, Jody: “Bride of Convenience”

Howard, Linda: “After Sundown”

Johnson, Liz: “A Dazzle of Diamonds”

Katz, Erica: “The Boys’ Club”

Klune, T.J.: “The House in the Cerulean Sea”

Kwan, Kevin: “Sex and Vanity”

Lapena, Shari: “The End of Her”

Logan, T.M.: “The Vacation”

Louis, Lia: “Dear Emmie Blue”

Lustbader, Eric Van: “The Nemesis Manifesto”

Mallery, Susan: “The Friendship List”

Mckinnon, Hannah: “The View From Here”

Mitchell, David: “Utopia Avenue”

Page, Nora: “Read or Alive”

Paris, B.A.: “The Dilemma”

Reid, Ruth: “Steadfast Mercy”

Rovin, Jeff: “Tom Clancy’s Op-Center: God of War”

Sager, Riley: “Home Before Dark”

Scott, E.G.: “In Case of Emergency”

Simsion, Graeme: “The Rosie Result”

Slaughter, Karin: “The Silent Wife”

Spillane, Mickey: “Masquerade for Murder”

Tudor, C.J.: “The Other People”

Woods, Stuart: “Choppy Water”

Zahn, Timothy: “Queen”

August 2020 new nonfiction

Billman, Jon: “The Cold Vanish”

Cobb, Sara J. and Katie Cobb: “Katie’s Story”

Enss, Chris: “No Place for a Woman”

Mikovits, Judy: “Plague of Corruption”

Palmieri, Jennifer: “She Proclaims”

Rehm, Diane: “When My Time Comes”

Sow, Aminatou: “Big Friendship: Keep Each Other Close”

Tallamy, Douglas: “Nature’s Best Hope”

