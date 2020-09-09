TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books for August. For up-to-date library hours and events, to request holds or to borrow e-books or check out the library’s many other services, visit http://putnam.lib.wv.us/
August 2020 new fiction
Aitken, Molly: “The Island Child”
Atakora, Afia: “Conjure Women”
Barry, Jessica: “Don’t Turn Around”
Beanland, Rachel: “Florence Adler Swims Forever”
Bennett, Brit: “The Vanishing Half”
Billingham, Mark: “Cry Baby”
Binder, L. Annette: “The Vanishing Sky”
Burke, James Lee: “A Private Cathedral”
Campbell, Michele: “The Wife Who Knew Too Much”
Center, Katherine: “What You Wish For”
Connealy, Mary: “Woman of Sunlight”
Cooper, Ellison: “Cut to the Bone”
Coyle, Cleo: “Brewed Awakening”
Dilallo, Richard: “The Midwife Murders”
Dionne, Karen: “The Wicked Sister”
Donoghue, Emma: “The Pull of the Stars”
Downes, Anna: “The Safe Place”
Eason, Lynette: “Collateral Damage”
Feeney, Alice: “His & Hers”
Finkbeiner, Susie: “Stories that Bind Us”
Foley, Lucy: “The Guest List”
Freeman, Brian: “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Evolution”
Fuller, Kathleen: “Amish Generation”
Gibson, Rachel: “How Lulu Lost Her Mind”
Goldberg, Lee: “Fake Truth”
Goldin, Megan: “The Night Swim”
Hamilton, Karen: “The Last Wife”
Hamilton, Laurell: “Sucker Punch”
Harmel, Kristin: “The Book of Lost Names”
Harvey, Kristy: “Woodson Feels Like Falling”
Hatcher, Robin Lee: “How Sweet It Is”
Hedlund, Jody: “Bride of Convenience”
Howard, Linda: “After Sundown”
Johnson, Liz: “A Dazzle of Diamonds”
Katz, Erica: “The Boys’ Club”
Klune, T.J.: “The House in the Cerulean Sea”
Kwan, Kevin: “Sex and Vanity”
Lapena, Shari: “The End of Her”
Logan, T.M.: “The Vacation”
Louis, Lia: “Dear Emmie Blue”
Lustbader, Eric Van: “The Nemesis Manifesto”
Mallery, Susan: “The Friendship List”
Mckinnon, Hannah: “The View From Here”
Mitchell, David: “Utopia Avenue”
Page, Nora: “Read or Alive”
Paris, B.A.: “The Dilemma”
Reid, Ruth: “Steadfast Mercy”
Rovin, Jeff: “Tom Clancy’s Op-Center: God of War”
Sager, Riley: “Home Before Dark”
Scott, E.G.: “In Case of Emergency”
Simsion, Graeme: “The Rosie Result”
Slaughter, Karin: “The Silent Wife”
Spillane, Mickey: “Masquerade for Murder”
Tudor, C.J.: “The Other People”
Woods, Stuart: “Choppy Water”
Zahn, Timothy: “Queen”
August 2020 new nonfiction
Billman, Jon: “The Cold Vanish”
Cobb, Sara J. and Katie Cobb: “Katie’s Story”
Enss, Chris: “No Place for a Woman”
Mikovits, Judy: “Plague of Corruption”
Palmieri, Jennifer: “She Proclaims”
Rehm, Diane: “When My Time Comes”
Sow, Aminatou: “Big Friendship: Keep Each Other Close”
Tallamy, Douglas: “Nature’s Best Hope”