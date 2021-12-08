TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in November. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New fiction november 2021
Abbott, Megan: “The Turnout”
Albom, Mitch: “The Stranger in the Lifeboat”
Baldacci, David: “Mercy”
Beaton, M.C.: “Down the Hatch”
Bell, Matt: “Appleseed”
Bowen, Rhys: “God Rest Ye, Royal Gentlemen”
Carlisle, Kate: “Little Black Book”
Chambers, Clare: “Small Pleasures”
Child, Lee: “Better Off Dead”
Clark, Tracy: “Runner”
Connelly, Michael: “The Dark Hours”
Cosby, S.A.: “Razorblade Tears”
Cussler, Dirk: “The Devil’s Sea”
Deveraux, Jude: “Meant to Be”
Evanovich, Janet: “Game On”
Evans, Richard Paul: “The Christmas Promise”
Feehan, Christine: “Dark Tarot”
Follett, Ken: “Never”
French, Nicci: “The Unheard”
French, Nicci: “What To Do When Someone Dies”
Gabhart, Ann: “Along a Storied Trail”
Graham, Heather: “The Unknown”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “Christmas at the Amish Bakeshop”
Hume, Virginia: “Haven Point”
Hyde, Catherine Ryan: “Seven Perfect Things”
Jackson, Lisa: “All I Want from Santa”
Jones, Stephen Graham: “My Heart is a Chainsaw”
Lange, Tracey: “We Are the Brennans”
Lansdale, Joe: “Moon Lake”
Lapena, Shari: “Not a Happy Family”
Lauren, Christina: “The Soulmate Equation”
Lewis, Beverly: “The Beginning”
Mackintosh, Clare: “Hostage”
McKinlay, Jenn: “For Batter or Worse”
Morgan, Sarah: “The Summer Seekers”
Penny, Louise: “State of Terror”
Perry, Anne: “A Christmas Legacy”
Roberts, Nora: “The Becoming”
Roper, Richard: “When We Were Young”
Rosenfelt, David: “Best in Snow”
Ryan, Anne Marie: “Christmas by the Book”
Schellman, Katharine: “Silence in the Library”
Stewart, Mariah: “An Invincible Summer”
Strout, Elizabeth: “Oh William!”
Unger, Lisa: “Last Girl Ghosted”
Wiseman, Beth: “A Season on Change”
Yoder, Rachel: “Nightbitch”
New nonfiction november 2021
Anderson, Carol: “The Second: Race and Guns”
Brallier, Steven: “Mitka’s Secret”
Cleghorn, Elinor: “Unwell Women”
Couric, Katie: “Going There”
Ellsworth, Scott: “The Ground Breaking”
Georges, Gigi: “Downeast”
Green, John: “The Anthropocene Reviewed”
Hill, Anita: “Believing”
Kamp, David: “Sunny Days”
Leonning, Carol: “I Alone Can Fix It”
Letts, Elizabeth: “The Ride of Her Life”
Moore, Kate: “The Woman They Could Not Silence”
Sebba, Anne: “Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy”
