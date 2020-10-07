Essential reporting in volatile times.

TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its lists of new fiction and non-fiction books now available at the library.

NEW FICTION SEPTEMBER 2020

Austin, Finola: “Bronte’s Mistress”

Bieker, Chelsea: “Gold Shot”

Brown, Sandra: “Thick as Thieves”

Brunstetter, Wanda: “The Mockingbird’s Song”

Cabot, Meg: “No Offense”

Campisi, Megan: “Sin Eater”

Carr, Jack: “Savage Son”

Cole, Alyssa: “When No One is Watching”

Collins, Megan: “Behind the Red Door”

Davis, Fiona: “The Lions of Fifth Avenue”

Delany, Vicki: “Tea & Treachery”

Deutermann, P.T.: “The Hooligans”

Donlea, Charlie: “The Suicide House”

Elgar, Emily: “Grace is Gone”

Erdich, Louise: “The Night Watchman”

Feehan, Christine: “Dark Song”

Fields, Jennie: “Atomic Love”

Fleischmann, Raymond: “How Quickly She Disappears”

George, Alex: “The Paris Hours”

Gould, Leslie: “Piecing It All Together”

Gould-Bourn, James: “Bear Necessity”

Greer, Jennifer: “A Desperate Place”

Harmon, Amy: “Where the Lost Wander”

Heaberlin, Julia: “We Are All the Same in the Dark”

Henderson, Alexis: “The Year of the Witching”

Hornby, Gill: “Miss Austen”

Irvin, Kelly: “Peace in the Valley”

Johansen, Iris: “Chaos”

Lovesey, Peter: “The Finisher”

Mandelbaum, Becky: “The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals”

Michaels, Fern: “Bitter Pill”

Penny, Louise: “All the Devils Are Here”

Pettrey, Dani: “The Crushing Depths”

Rawlings, David: “Where the Road Bends”

Robb, J.D.: “Shadows in Death”

Sligar, Sara: “Take Me Apart”

Solomon, Rachel: “Today Tonight Tomorrow”

Swanson, Peter: “Eight Perfect Murders”

Vaughan, Sarah: “Little Disasters”

Wade, James: “All Things Left Wild”

Williams, Beatriz: “Her Last Flight”

Wiseman, Beth: “A Beautiful Arrangement”

Wood, Charlotte: “The Weekend”

NEW NONFICTION SEPTEMBER 2020

Albright, Madeleine: “Hell and Other Destinations”

Alexander, Eileen: “Love in the Blitz”

Barnett, C. Robert: “The Black Athlete in West Virginia”

Bolton, John: “The Room Where it Happened”

Brown, Austin Channing: “I’m Still Here”

Burton, Susan: “Empty: A Memoir”

Clear, James: “Atomic Habits”

Collins, Max: “Eliot Ness and the Mad Butcher”

Dickerson, John: “The Hardest Job in the World”

Dye, Paul: “Shuttle, Houston”

Fogg, B.J.: “Tiny Habits”

Freeman, Hadley: “House of Glass”

Frier, Sarah: “No Filter”

Glatt, John: “The Perfect Father”

Goldstone, Lawrence: “On Account of Race”

Hill, Katie: “She Will Rise”

Inskeep, Steve: “Imperfect Union”

Jackson, Sarah: “The House that Love Built”

Kendall, Mikki: “Hood Feminism”

Kendi, Ibram X.: “How to Be an Antiracist”

Kucharski, Adam: “The Rules of Contagion”

McGrath, Tim: “James Monroe: A Life”

Miller, Jax: “Hell in the Heartland”

Moore, Wes: “Five Days”

Moorhouse, Roger: “Poland 1939”

Morgan, Hilarie: “The Rural Diaries”

Szejnert, Malgorzata: “Ellis Island”

Talusan, Meredith: “Fairest”

Thomas, R. Eric: “Here For It”

Toobin, Jeffrey: “True Crimes and Misdemeanors”

Trump, Mary: “Too Much and Never Enough”

Washington Post: “Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth”

Wilkerson, Isabel: “Caste”

Zimmerman, Eilene: “Smacked”

