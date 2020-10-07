TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its lists of new fiction and non-fiction books now available at the library.
NEW FICTION SEPTEMBER 2020
Austin, Finola: “Bronte’s Mistress”
Bieker, Chelsea: “Gold Shot”
Brown, Sandra: “Thick as Thieves”
Brunstetter, Wanda: “The Mockingbird’s Song”
Cabot, Meg: “No Offense”
Campisi, Megan: “Sin Eater”
Carr, Jack: “Savage Son”
Cole, Alyssa: “When No One is Watching”
Collins, Megan: “Behind the Red Door”
Davis, Fiona: “The Lions of Fifth Avenue”
Delany, Vicki: “Tea & Treachery”
Deutermann, P.T.: “The Hooligans”
Donlea, Charlie: “The Suicide House”
Elgar, Emily: “Grace is Gone”
Erdich, Louise: “The Night Watchman”
Feehan, Christine: “Dark Song”
Fields, Jennie: “Atomic Love”
Fleischmann, Raymond: “How Quickly She Disappears”
George, Alex: “The Paris Hours”
Gould, Leslie: “Piecing It All Together”
Gould-Bourn, James: “Bear Necessity”
Greer, Jennifer: “A Desperate Place”
Harmon, Amy: “Where the Lost Wander”
Heaberlin, Julia: “We Are All the Same in the Dark”
Henderson, Alexis: “The Year of the Witching”
Hornby, Gill: “Miss Austen”
Irvin, Kelly: “Peace in the Valley”
Johansen, Iris: “Chaos”
Lovesey, Peter: “The Finisher”
Mandelbaum, Becky: “The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals”
Michaels, Fern: “Bitter Pill”
Penny, Louise: “All the Devils Are Here”
Pettrey, Dani: “The Crushing Depths”
Rawlings, David: “Where the Road Bends”
Robb, J.D.: “Shadows in Death”
Sligar, Sara: “Take Me Apart”
Solomon, Rachel: “Today Tonight Tomorrow”
Swanson, Peter: “Eight Perfect Murders”
Vaughan, Sarah: “Little Disasters”
Wade, James: “All Things Left Wild”
Williams, Beatriz: “Her Last Flight”
Wiseman, Beth: “A Beautiful Arrangement”
Wood, Charlotte: “The Weekend”
NEW NONFICTION SEPTEMBER 2020
Albright, Madeleine: “Hell and Other Destinations”
Alexander, Eileen: “Love in the Blitz”
Barnett, C. Robert: “The Black Athlete in West Virginia”
Bolton, John: “The Room Where it Happened”
Brown, Austin Channing: “I’m Still Here”
Burton, Susan: “Empty: A Memoir”
Clear, James: “Atomic Habits”
Collins, Max: “Eliot Ness and the Mad Butcher”
Dickerson, John: “The Hardest Job in the World”
Dye, Paul: “Shuttle, Houston”
Fogg, B.J.: “Tiny Habits”
Freeman, Hadley: “House of Glass”
Frier, Sarah: “No Filter”
Glatt, John: “The Perfect Father”
Goldstone, Lawrence: “On Account of Race”
Hill, Katie: “She Will Rise”
Inskeep, Steve: “Imperfect Union”
Jackson, Sarah: “The House that Love Built”
Kendall, Mikki: “Hood Feminism”
Kendi, Ibram X.: “How to Be an Antiracist”
Kucharski, Adam: “The Rules of Contagion”
McGrath, Tim: “James Monroe: A Life”
Miller, Jax: “Hell in the Heartland”
Moore, Wes: “Five Days”
Moorhouse, Roger: “Poland 1939”
Morgan, Hilarie: “The Rural Diaries”
Szejnert, Malgorzata: “Ellis Island”
Talusan, Meredith: “Fairest”
Thomas, R. Eric: “Here For It”
Toobin, Jeffrey: “True Crimes and Misdemeanors”
Trump, Mary: “Too Much and Never Enough”
Washington Post: “Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth”
Wilkerson, Isabel: “Caste”
Zimmerman, Eilene: “Smacked”