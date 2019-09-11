The Putnam Herald
TEAYS VALLEY - The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired during the month of August. The library offers e-books to cardholders through hoopla and Libby digital services, plus many other online resources. Visit http://putnam.lib.wv.us to learn more.
New fiction August 2019
Acevedo, Elizabeth: "With the Fire on High"
Alger, Cristina: "Girls like Us"
Bell, David: "Layover"
Box, C.J.: "Bitterroots"
Brown, Sandra: "Outfox"
Brunstetter, Wanda: "The Healing Jar"
Buxton, Kira Jane: "Hollow Kingdom"
Campbell, Michael: "A Stranger on the Beach"
Cantor, Melanie: "Death and Other Happy Endings"
Chase, Bethany: "One Night at the Lake"
Chaudhry, Mamta: "Haunting Paris"
Coonts, Stephen: "The Russia Account"
Coulter, Catherine: "Labyrinth"
Crais, Robert: "A Dangerous Man"
Crouch, Blake: "Recursion"
Dickson, Allison: "The Other Mrs. Miller"
Edvardsson, M.T.: "A Nearly Normal Family"
Ferrell, Drema: "Betaken"
Frear, Caz: "Stone Cold Heart"
Gerard, Anna: "Peach Clobbered"
Goodkind, Terry: "Hateful Things"
Gray, Shelley Shepard: "The Loyal One"
Hawkins, Karen: "The Book Charmer"
Henry, Christina: "The Girl in Red"
Higgins, Kristan: "Life and Other Inconveniences"
Hlad, Alan: "The Long Flight Home"
Holahan, Cate: "One Little Secret"
Holsinger, Bruce: "The Gifted School"
Johansen, Iris: "Smoke Screen"
Johnson, Tara: "Where Dandelions Bloom"
Keller, Julia: "The Cold Way Home"
Kirk, Shannon: "Gretchen"
Lauren, Christina: "The Unhoneymooners"
Lippman, Laura: "Lady in the Lake"
Malerman, Josh: "Inspection"
Mallery, Susan: "California Girls"
Marks, Mary: "Knot on Her Life"
Martin, George R.R.: "Knaves Over Queens"
McKinnon, Hannah: "Her Secret Son"
McKinty, Adrian: "The Chain"
Meacham, Leila: "Dragonfly"
Mehl, Nancy: "Fire Storm"
Michaels, Fern: "Cut and Run"
Mitzner, Adam: "A Matter of Will"
O'Nan, Stewart: "Henry, Himself"
Orenstein, Hannah: "Love at First Like"
Patterson, James: "The Inn"
Patterson, James: "The Warning"
Penny, Louise: "A Better Man"
Phillips, Helen: "The Need"
Poston, Ashley: "The Princess and the Fangirl"
Preston, Douglas: "Old Bones"
Reardon, Bryan: "The Perfect Plan"
Reeves, Virginia: "The Behavior of Love"
Sager, Riley: "Lock Every Door"
Slaughter, Karin: "The Last Widow"
Snelling, Lauraine: "A Song of Joy"
Steel, Danielle: "The Dark Side"
Stradal, J. Ryan: "The Lager Queen of Minnesota"
Talley, Liz: "A Down Home Christmas"
Townsend, Peggy: "The Thin Edge"
Wendig, Chuck: "Wanderers"
White, Roseanna: "The Number of Love"
Whitehead, Colson: "The Nickel Boys"
Wieland, Liza: "Paris 7 A.M."
Wiggs, Susan: "The Oysterville Sewing Circle"
Williams, Lara: "Supper Club"
Wilson, Andrew: "Death in a Desert Land"
Winfrey, Kerry: "Waiting on Tom Hanks"
Woods, Stuart: "Contraband"
New nonfiction August 2019
Arnold, Katie: "Running Home"
Callahan, Maureen: "American Predator"
Carr, Erin Lee: "All That You Leave Behind: A Memoir"
Cohen, Rich: "The Last Pirate of New York"
DiFranco, Ani: "No Walls and the Recurring Dream: A Memoir"
Fairweather, Jack: "The Volunteer: Secret Mission to destroy Auschwitz"
Fifield, Anna: "The Great Successor"
Filgate, Michele: "What My Mother and I Don't Talk About"
Guinn, Jeff: The Vagabonds: "Henry Ford and Thomas Edison"
Houlahan, Peter: "Norco '80"
Hunt, Amber: "Unsolved Murders: True Crime Cases Uncovered"
Jackson, Laura: "Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe"
Jain, Shaili: "The Unspeakable Mind"
Redfern, Nicholas: "Area 51"
Rueckert, Veronica: "Outspoken"
Safer, Jeanne: "I Love You, But I Hate Your Politics"
Scorah, Amber: "Leaving the Witness"
Sexton, Jared: "The Man They Wanted Me To Be"
Stanley, Matthew: "Einstein's War: How Relativity Triumphed"
Stewart, Kate: "A Well-Read Woman: Legacy of Ruth Rappaport"
Taran, Randy: "Emotional Advantage: Embracing All Your Feelings"