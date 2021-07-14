The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Putnam County Public Library recently released its list of newly acquired books for June. They include: “

NEW FICTION JUNE 2021

Abrams, Stacey: “While Justice Sleeps”

Adams, Ellery: “Murder in the Cookbook Nook”

Barclay, Linwood: “Find You First”

Blackstock, Terri: “Aftermath”

Boschwitz, Ulrich: “The Passenger”

Brown, Carolyn: “Hummingbird Lane”

Brown, Dale: “Arctic Storm Rising”

Brunstetter, Wanda: “Return to the Big Valley”

Cameron, Marc: “Bone Rattle”

Carr, Jack: “The Devil’s Hand”

Clipston, Amy: “The Jam and Jelly Nook”

Cussler, Clive: “The Saboteurs”

Dave, Laura: “The Last Thing He Told Me”

Feng, Linda: “Swimming Back to Trout River”

Flower, Amanda: “Lemon Drop Dead”

Fraser, Jackie: “The Bookshop of Second Chances”

Gates, Eva: “Deadly Ever After”

Gnuse, A.J.: “Girl in the Walls”

Graham, Heather: “The Unforgiven”

Gray, Shelley Shepard: “An Amish Surprise”

Hagberg, David: “Gambit”

Haines, Carolyn: “Independent Bones”

Hart, Carolyn: “Ghost Blows a Kiss”

Henry, Emily: “People We Meet on Vacation”

Hilderbrand, Elin: “Golden Girl”

Hoffmann, R.J.: “Other People’s Children”

Hostin, Sunny: “Summer on the Bluffs”

Hunter, Stephen: “Basil’s War”

Jance, J.A.: “Unfinished Business”

Jenoff, Pam: “The Woman with the Blue Star”

Johansen, Iris: “The Bullet”

Jonasson, Ragnar: “The Girl Who Died”

Kubica, Mary: “Local Woman Missing”

Lippman, Laura: “Dream Girl”

Lupica, Mike: “Payback”

McDowell, Christina: “The Cave Dwellers”

Michaels, Fern: “Hidden”

Patterson, James: “21st Birthday”

Patterson, James: “The President’s Daughter”

Reid, Taylor Jenkins: “Malibu Rising”

Roberts, Nora: “ Legacy

Sardar, Gian: “Take What You Can Carry”

Shaara, Jeff: “The Eagle’s Claw”

Snelling, Lauraine: “The Seeds of Change”

Weiner, Jennifer: “That Summer”

Weisberger, Lauren: “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty”

Woods, Stuart: “Jackpot”

NEW NONFICTION JUNE 2021

Borba, Michele: “Thrivers”

DeSilva, Jeremy: “First Steps”

Garnett, Kevin: “KG: A to Z”

Ginsburg, Ruth Bader Justice: “Justice Thou Shalt Pursue”

Gordon-Reed, Annette: “On Juneteenth”

Klobuchar, Amy: “Antitrust”

O’Reilly, Bill: “Killing the Mob”

Revenson, Jody: “Crafting Wizardry”

Strauss, Gwen: “The Nine”

Synnott, Mark: “The Third Pole”

Todd, Kim: “Sensational”

Tumulty, Karen: “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan”

Unger, Craig: “American Kompromat”

Zelikow, Philip: “The Road Less Traveled”

