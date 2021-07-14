The Putnam County Public Library recently released its list of newly acquired books for June. They include: “
NEW FICTION JUNE 2021
Abrams, Stacey: “While Justice Sleeps”
Adams, Ellery: “Murder in the Cookbook Nook”
Barclay, Linwood: “Find You First”
Blackstock, Terri: “Aftermath”
Boschwitz, Ulrich: “The Passenger”
Brown, Carolyn: “Hummingbird Lane”
Brown, Dale: “Arctic Storm Rising”
Brunstetter, Wanda: “Return to the Big Valley”
Cameron, Marc: “Bone Rattle”
Carr, Jack: “The Devil’s Hand”
Clipston, Amy: “The Jam and Jelly Nook”
Cussler, Clive: “The Saboteurs”
Dave, Laura: “The Last Thing He Told Me”
Feng, Linda: “Swimming Back to Trout River”
Flower, Amanda: “Lemon Drop Dead”
Fraser, Jackie: “The Bookshop of Second Chances”
Gates, Eva: “Deadly Ever After”
Gnuse, A.J.: “Girl in the Walls”
Graham, Heather: “The Unforgiven”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “An Amish Surprise”
Hagberg, David: “Gambit”
Haines, Carolyn: “Independent Bones”
Hart, Carolyn: “Ghost Blows a Kiss”
Henry, Emily: “People We Meet on Vacation”
Hilderbrand, Elin: “Golden Girl”
Hoffmann, R.J.: “Other People’s Children”
Hostin, Sunny: “Summer on the Bluffs”
Hunter, Stephen: “Basil’s War”
Jance, J.A.: “Unfinished Business”
Jenoff, Pam: “The Woman with the Blue Star”
Johansen, Iris: “The Bullet”
Jonasson, Ragnar: “The Girl Who Died”
Kubica, Mary: “Local Woman Missing”
Lippman, Laura: “Dream Girl”
Lupica, Mike: “Payback”
McDowell, Christina: “The Cave Dwellers”
Michaels, Fern: “Hidden”
Patterson, James: “21st Birthday”
Patterson, James: “The President’s Daughter”
Reid, Taylor Jenkins: “Malibu Rising”
Roberts, Nora: “ Legacy
Sardar, Gian: “Take What You Can Carry”
Shaara, Jeff: “The Eagle’s Claw”
Snelling, Lauraine: “The Seeds of Change”
Weiner, Jennifer: “That Summer”
Weisberger, Lauren: “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty”
Woods, Stuart: “Jackpot”
NEW NONFICTION JUNE 2021
Borba, Michele: “Thrivers”
DeSilva, Jeremy: “First Steps”
Garnett, Kevin: “KG: A to Z”
Ginsburg, Ruth Bader Justice: “Justice Thou Shalt Pursue”
Gordon-Reed, Annette: “On Juneteenth”
Klobuchar, Amy: “Antitrust”
O’Reilly, Bill: “Killing the Mob”
Revenson, Jody: “Crafting Wizardry”
Strauss, Gwen: “The Nine”
Synnott, Mark: “The Third Pole”
Todd, Kim: “Sensational”
Tumulty, Karen: “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan”
Unger, Craig: “American Kompromat”
Zelikow, Philip: “The Road Less Traveled”