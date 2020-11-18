HURRICANE — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in October and available for patrons to borrow. To learn more about activities and updates at the library, visit http://putnam.lib.wv.us/.
NEW FICTION OCTOBER 2020
Adams, Alina: “The Nesting Dolls”
Backman, Fredrik: “Anxious People”
Berenson, Laurien: “Howloween Murder”
Berman, Ella: “The Comeback”
Black, Lisa: “Every Kind of Wicked”
Blackburn, Maggie: “Little Bookshop of Murder”
Bradbury, Ray: “Killer, Come Back to Me”
Brook, Allison: “Checked Out for Murder”
Cline, Emma: “Daddy”
Coble, Colleen: “Two Reasons to Run”
Downing, Samantha: “He Started It”
Fleet, Rebecca: “The Second Wife”
Fluke, Joanne: “Christmas Cupcake Murder”
Flynn, Vince: “Total Power”
Follett, Ken: “The Evening and the Morning”
Graham, Heather: “Dreaming Death”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “Amish Christmas Twins”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “Take the Lead”
Hilderbrand, Elin: “Troubles in Paradise”
Hoffman, Alice: “Magic Lessons”
Hurwitz, Gregg: “Into the Fire”
Johnson, Craig: “Next to Last Stand”
NEW NONFICTION OCTOBER 2020
Adachi, Kendra: “The Lazy Genius Way”
Conn, Bobi: “In the Shadow of the Valley”
Hager, Jenna Bush: “Everything Beautiful in Its Time”
Harris, Sam: “Making Sense”
Knighton, Conor: “Leave Only Footprints”
Mackenzie, Debora: “COVID-19”
Manne, Kate: “Entitled”
Nir, Sarah: “Horse Crazy”
O’Connell, Mark: “Notes from the Apocalypse”
O’Reilly, Bill: “Killing Crazy Horse”
Perkins, Bill: “Die with Zero”
Rankine, Claudia: “Just Us: An American Conversation”
Stanley, Amy: “Stranger in the Shogun’s City”