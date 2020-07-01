CHARLESTON — Paul Hartling, of Putnam County, has been named an at-large presidential elector by the West Virginia Republican Party.
WV Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter last week formally certified the presidential electors’ slate nominated by the West Virginia Republican State Executive Committee for the 2020 Presidential Election.
“I’m proud of the slate of electors who have been nominated. This slate is geographically diverse and is made up of dedicated Republicans who will passionately and enthusiastically support President Donald J. Trump — not just in the Electoral College, but in the Fall campaign,” Potter said in a news release.
Presidential Electors will formally vote for President Trump in the Electoral College on Monday, Dec. 14, at the State Capitol. Once all the electors vote in each state, the Electoral College votes will be counted in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
Potter concluded, “In 2016, West Virginia gave President Trump the highest vote percentage of any state. In 2020, President Trump will win West Virginia with an even larger percentage. President Donald Trump has grown our economy, created jobs, and made America stronger, which resonates in West Virginia.”
Along with Hartling, these WVGOP presidential electors were certified with the West Virginia Secretary of State:
- Congressional District 1: Lewis Rexroad, of Wood County
- Congressional District 2: Beth Bloch, of Kanawha County
- Congressional District 3: Governor James C. Justice II, of Greenbrier County
- At Large: Gary Dungan, of Jefferson County