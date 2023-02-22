The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — George Daren Hall, also known as “Pops,” 47, of Nitro, pleaded guilty last week to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 10, 2022, Hall sold approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of a Nitro residence.

