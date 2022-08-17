The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — James Michael Pritt, 40, of Buffalo, was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Pritt must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 1, 2021, Pritt contacted another man online and arranged to pay him $150 in exchange for the man providing him with a 14-year-old girl for sexual intercourse. When Pritt arrived at the meeting location in South Charleston later that day, he was arrested.

