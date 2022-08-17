CHARLESTON — James Michael Pritt, 40, of Buffalo, was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Pritt must also register as a sex offender.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 1, 2021, Pritt contacted another man online and arranged to pay him $150 in exchange for the man providing him with a 14-year-old girl for sexual intercourse. When Pritt arrived at the meeting location in South Charleston later that day, he was arrested.
US Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task.
US District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant US Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the US Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.