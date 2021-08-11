WINFIELD — West Virginia University Extension Service in Putnam County is accepting applications for the 2021 Putnam County Master Gardener Program.
This program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide home gardeners with the information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others. In exchange for 40 hours of indoor and outdoor instruction, candidates agree to donate 40 hours of volunteer service to West Virginia University Extension Service.
For more information, contact The WVU Extension Service at 304-586-0217 or Roger Wells at 478-217-0270.
Programs and activities offered by the West Virginia University Extension Service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, political beliefs, sexual orientation, national origin, and marital or family status.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.