Putnam County Master Gardener Myra Simmons shows a student from West Teays Elementary how to look for insect pests.

WINFIELD — West Virginia University Extension Service in Putnam County is accepting applications for the 2021 Putnam County Master Gardener Program.

This program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide home gardeners with the information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others. In exchange for 40 hours of indoor and outdoor instruction, candidates agree to donate 40 hours of volunteer service to West Virginia University Extension Service.

Thirteen weekly classes include topics such as soils, vegetable and fruit tree production, insect and disease control, etc. (go to https://extension.wvu.edu/lawngardening-pests/master-gardener-program).

Volunteer activities include participation in:

  • community gardens to provide vegetables for the local food bank
  • garden-based learning programs with the teachers and students of the Putnam County school system
  • assisting WVU Extension Service with farmers’ markets and Putnam County Fair activities.

The Putnam County Master Gardeners have assisted nearly 2,100 students in garden-based learning programs. The students plant, manage, harvest, weigh, sell and eat vegetables that they grow.

There is a program fee of $100 ($120 for couples) to cover the cost of the training manual and other materials. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31; classes to begin in September.

Go to https://extension.wvu.edu/files/d/8f0c847c1b21-4494-945e-a051aa191652/extensionmaster-gardener-application.pdf for an application.

For more information, contact The WVU Extension Service at 304-586-0217 or Roger Wells at 478-217-0270.

Programs and activities offered by the West Virginia University Extension Service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, political beliefs, sexual orientation, national origin, and marital or family status.

