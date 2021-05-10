The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Brennen_Josh

Josh Brennan

 Submitted

GLENVILLE, West Virginia -- Joshua Brennan of Scott Depot, West Virginia, recently completed his student teaching at Glenville State College.

He completed his preservice internship in music education (pre-K through adult) at Burnsville, Flatwoods, and Sutton elementary schools in Braxton County, where he served as a teacher in residence with John Kimble. Dr. Gerda Kumpiene and Dr. David Lewis were his GSC supervisors.

Brennan is the son of Bryan and Debra Brennan of Scott Depot.

Senior teacher education students take part in an internship during their final semester at GSC. At the conclusion of their internship, students must complete a presentation illustrating their mastery of the Interstate New Teacher Assessment and Support Consortium (InTASC) standards as well as the standards of their particular area of study.

For more information about the Teacher Education Program at Glenville State College, call 304-462-4119.

