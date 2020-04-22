LOIS PEARL GALYEAN, 86, of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born May 9, 1933, in Plain City, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Myrtle Carpenter Heck. She was preceded in death by one son, William E. Galyean II, and one grandson, Joshua Scott Barker. She was a resident of Scott Depot, W.Va., and a previous resident of Huntington, W.Va., and Sebring, Fla. She was a recent member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Scott Depot, and a lifelong member of Highlawn United Methodist Church/Community of Grace. She is survived by her husband, William Galyean; two daughters, Cathleen Hearnshaw (Gary) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Deborah G. Barker (James Saylor) of Lexington, Ky.; one grandson, Jeremy Barker (JoCel); great-grandchildren; and a special cousin whom she loved as her own, Tamara Stidham, and her two children, Michael and Nicholas. Special thanks to Rolling Meadows Assisted Living and Fresenius Kidney Care, Hurricane, for their kindness, love and care. Private services were held on Friday, April 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LLOYD ROBERT WHEELER, 71, of Hurricane, W.Va., joined his savior in heaven April 17, 2020. Lloyd passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife and sons. Born in Huntington, he grew up in a caring household with lots of siblings and close relatives who helped shape his life. Lloyd proudly graduated from West Junior and Huntington High Schools, where he found his admiration for football and sports in general. Lloyd married the love of his life, Geraldine Ellen (Hager), and was blessed by 53 years of a loving and nurturing marriage. Together they raised two sons, Lloyd Robert Wheeler II and Lance Ryan Wheeler, and have been delighted by five wonderful grandchildren, Robert Miles Wheeler, Makaylah Rachelle Wheeler, Maceon Edward Wheeler, Claire Ellen Wheeler and Louden Reed Wheeler, for whom his most proud and brightest smiles were reserved. Grounded by the challenges of his own childhood, Lloyd had an affinity for helping area youth. He served as a football, baseball and wrestling coach for more than 40 years, volunteering countless hours and resources to the youth from nearly every area of Huntington. He helped mold boys from all walks of life into fine community members. While his teams at the youth level, Cammack and West Middle Schools, and Huntington High won numerous championships and set dozens of records, Lloyd was most proud of the fathers and leaders his players became in life. One of his biggest thrills was to see former players and hear of their successes, and he was quick to recite details of their time on his teams, no matter how long it had been. Lloyd was a devout member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church where he relished the fellowship of his brethren and served as a camera operator for church broadcast ministries. He shared God’s word with others and sought to grow in his faith, devoting his life to the Lord. Lloyd cherished special relationships with his siblings, Bud Wheeler (Crickett), Bill Wheeler (Susan), Denny Wheeler, Teresa Hammond, Tim Napier (Janet), Frank Napier (Carolyn), Rob Napier and Angela Harrison. Additionally, Lloyd held dear his close relationships with in-laws, Boyd Hager (Nancy), Tom Hager (Jean) and Tracey Hager. A lifetime of support for one another bolstered Lloyd’s love for his family including numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Lloyd worked as a glass worker at Owens-Illinois prior to graduating from Marshall University and becoming a high school teacher and coach until his retirement. A loyal friend, he enjoyed his weekly calls and monthly lunches with buddies. Recognized for his manicured snow white hair, long-winded stories and silly jokes, his smile was contagious, comfortable and warm. Lloyd was born to the late Lloyd G. Wheeler and Beatrice L. Napier. He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Earl and Sadie Brumfield; in-laws, Kenneth and Peggy Richardson; and brothers-in-law, Joe Hager and Wiley Richardson. Services will be managed by Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington and will be conducted for immediate family members only due to COVID-19 concerns. It is requested that friends and family sign the online registry on Chapman’s website in remembrance of Lloyd. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Lloyd’s honor be made to Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 3629 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.